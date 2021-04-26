KPA finish fifth, GSU placed seventh in men's event

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and General Service Unit( GSU) men's volleyball teams finished fifth and seventh in their classification matches of the African Clubs championship in Tunis, Tunisa Monday.

KPA, who were making their maiden appearance in the event won against Port Douala (Cameroon) 3-1(25-18,25-21,25-23,25-20) in the 5-6 play-offs, while GSU reigned supreme against Nemostars of Uganda 3-0 (25-14,25-18,25-19) in the position 7-8 matches at the Zouaoui indoor arena.

KPA coach Sammy Mulinge said he was satisfied with the team's performance.

"The boys did the KPA management and Kenya at large proud being their first appearance. We set some minimum targets and we were able to meet as planned.

We really appreciate the support from the management who ensured we had ample preparations, lso traveling two days prior to event serve off did the team well.

We hope to extend the exposure and experience picked in the event to the national league because we want to qualify for event next year and hopefully do better," said Mulinge, who doubles up as the national women's beach volleyball coach.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus said they have picked valuable lessons that will come in handy in the league.