KPA finish fifth, GSU placed seventh in men's event

Kenya Ports Authority opposite Enock Mogeni (right) spikes the ball against Zamalek during their quarter-finals match of the men's African Clubs Championship at the Zouaoui Indoor Arena in Tunis, Tunisia on April 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • GSU coach Gideon Tarus said they have picked valuable lessons that will come in handy in the league.
  • In the meantime,  Zamalek and Esperance face offs in the finals Tuesday at the Sidi Bousaid Hall.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and General Service Unit( GSU) men's volleyball teams finished fifth and seventh in their classification matches of the African Clubs championship in Tunis, Tunisa Monday.

