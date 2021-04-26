Kenya Prisons reach Africa Club Championships semis

Kenya Prisons players celebrate a point during their Africa Clubs Championship match against Wolaita Sodo University of Ethiopia at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

  • Kenya Prisons Monday stormed the semi-finals of the Africa Club Championships with a 3-0 (25-04, 25-23, 25-11) spanking of Ethiopia’s Wolaita Sodo University here at the Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia. 

  • The Ethiopians found their way back to level the scores at 22 and Lungaho introduced Agala and Lydia Maiyo to salvage the set which they won 25-23. 


In Kelibia, Tunisia

