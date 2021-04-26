Kenya Prisons reach Africa Club Championships semis

In Kelibia, Tunisia

Kenya Prisons Monday stormed the semi-finals of the Africa Club Championships with a 3-0 (25-04, 25-23, 25-11) spanking of Ethiopia’s Wolaita Sodo University here at the Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia.

Prisons, who last won the tournament in 2013, have amassed 10 points from four matches which means they qualify for the semi-final regardless of the result between KO Kelibia and CS Sfaxien later tonight.

Sfaxien are second in Pool “A” with eight points from three matches, while Kelibia have six from as many games. Prisons will however wait for the outcome of the match to know who they face in the semis.

“I’m very happy with the win though it was an easy match. We have met our first target which was qualifying for the semi-finals. After missing out for two years and now we’ve qualified it proves a point,” said Lungaho.

Kenya Prisons' Yvonne Wavinya powers an attack during their Africa Clubs Championship match against Wolaita Sodo University of Ethiopia at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 26, 2021. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

“We are looking forward to a very tough semi-final. We have one day of training then we prepare for it well,” he added.

Against Wolaita, Lungaho rested captain Prackcides Agala for the first set which they claimed with bemusing ease at 25-4. Wolaita Sodo regrouped in the second set as Lungaho made further changes handing Teresa Akai and Diana Khisa starting berths.

Kenya Prisons' Teresa Akai powers an attack during their Africa Clubs Championship match against Wolaita Sodo University of Ethiopia at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

But complacency set in as Wolaita raced to an 8-7 lead before Prisons recovered to lead 16-13 at the second technical timeout.

The Ethiopians found their way back to level the scores at 22 and Lungaho introduced Agala and Lydia Maiyo to salvage the set which they won 25-23.

“I’m still not happy with our display but today we were playing against a team that has no pattern so it’s very difficult to compose yourself. I want to believe that when we get a stronger opponent we can play better,” observed Lungaho.