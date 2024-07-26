Kenyan stars ready to rule Paris

After four years of hard work, sacrifice, pain, it’s time for Kenya’s finest sportsmen and women to unleash their prowess and affirm to their world why they are the best in the world.

The opening ceremony to mark the official start of the 33rd Olympic Games took place yesterday setting the mood for athletes to delve into the Olympic motto “Citius, Altius, Fortius – Communiter” -- “Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together”.

Olympism talks about participating being more important than winning, but you bet every athlete will be dreaming of glory, Kenyans included.

Kenya is in fact Africa’s most successful nation at the Olympic Games by medal count.

Kenyan athletes have won 113 medals in total; 35 gold, 42 silver and 36 bronze, all from boxing and athletics.

The country will be looking to add to this impressive tally at the 2024 Paris Games with several outright gold prospects including double Olympic gold medallists Faith Kipyegon (women’s 800m) and Eliud Kipchoge (men’s marathon)

Kenyan athletes will compete in five disciplines in Paris -- athletics, women’s volleyball, men’s sevens rugby, swimming, judo and fencing.

Kenya Sevens rugby were the first to see action on Wednesday but failed to reach the medal play-offs.

Shujaa will today face Samoa for a 9th place play-off.

Swimmer Ridhwani Abubakar will be the next Kenyat to see action today at Paris La Defence Arena while the athletics programme starts on Tuesday.

Nation Sport gives a rundown of when Kenyan will compete, where and which sport.





Schedule of Kenyan events

Swimming:

Venue-Paris La Defense Arena

Ridhwani Abubakar: - July 27, 2024- 400m freestyle- Heats 12:45pm; Finals-8pm

Maria Brunlehner: - August 3, 2024- 50m freestyle -Heats 11:00am-1:00pm. Qualification 8:30pm





August 4, 2024

6.:30Finals

Fencing

Venue-Grand Palais

Alexandra Ndolo: - July 27, 2024- Epee Qualification 10am -4:40pm. Finals 7pm

Judo

Venue- Champ-de-Mars Arena

Zeddy Cherotich: - August 1, 2024. Qualification 11am. Finals 5pm

Volleyball

Venue - South Paris Arena

Malkia Strikers: July 28 to August 4-Preliminary rounds- 10am. August 6-Quarter-finals-10am, August 8- Semi-finals-5.15pm, August 10-Bronze (6/15pm0, August 11-Gold (2pm).

Athletics:

Venue - Stade de France

August 1: - 8:30am -men’s 20km race walk final (Samuel Gathimba)

August 2: - 12.05pm men’s 1,500m round 1 (Reynold Kipkorir, Brian Komen, Timothy Cheruiyot)

7.10pm- women’s 5,000m round 1 (Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet, Margaret Chelimo)

8.10pm mixed relay round 1- (Mercy Chebet, Veronica Mutua and Maureen Thomas, Boniface Mweresa, Brian Tinega, David Sanayek, Kelvin Kipkorir.

8.45pm-women’s 800m round 1 (Mary Moraa, Lilian Odira, Vivian Chebet

10.20pm-men’s 10,000m final (Daniel Mateiko, Nicholas Kimeli, Bernard Kibet)

August 3- 11.35am- men’s 100m- preliminary round, Round 1-12.45pm (Ferdinand Omanyala)

4x400 mixed relay finals-9.55pm

August 4- 11.05am- women’s 3,000m steeplechase round 1 (Beatrice Chepkoech, Faith Cherotich, Jackline Chepkoech)

8.05pm-men’s 400m round 1 (Zablon Ekwam)

10.50pm-men’s 100m final

August 5- 11.05am men’s 400m hurdles round 1 (Wiseman Were)

8.04pm-men’s 3000m steeplechase round 1 (Amos Serem, Simon Koech, Abraham Kibiwott

10.10pm-women’s 5000m final

10.45pm-women’s 800m final





August 6

11.05am- women’s 1,500m round 1 (Faith Kipyegon, Nelly Chepchirchir, Susan Ejore)

11.20am-men’s Javelin Qualification (A), 12.50pm(B) (Julius Yego)

8.35pm-men’s 400m semi-finals

9.50pm- men’s 1500m final

10.10pm women’s 3000m S/chase final

August 7- 12.

10pm-men’s 5000m round 1 (Ronald Kwemoi, Jacob Krop, Edwin Kurgat)

12.55pm-Men’s 800m round 1 (Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Wycliffe Kinyamal, Koitatoi Kidali)

10.20pm-men’s 400m final

10.40m-men’s 3,000 steeplechase final

August 8-

8.35pm-women’s 1,500m semi-final

9.25pm-men’s Javelin Finals

August 9-

12.30pm-men’s 800m semi-finals

9.55pm-women’s 10,000m final (Beatrice Chebet, Lilian Kasait, Margaret Chelimo)

August 10- 9am-men’s marathon final (Eliud Kipchoge, Benson Kipruto, Alexander Mutiso)

8:25pm-men’s 800m final

9pm-men’s 5,000m final

9.25pm-women’s 1,500m final

August 11