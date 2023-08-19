Kenya storm quarterfinals after Morocco win

In Yaounde

Malkia Strikers on Saturday confirmed top spot in Pool ‘B’ of the ongoing African Nations Championship with a 3-1 (25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14) victory over Morocco here at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena.

Middle blocker Trizah Atuka scored a game-high 16 points (10 kills, 6 blocks) for Kenya followed by Veronica Adhiambo who added 15 points (14 kills ,1 ace).

Malkia Strikers opposite Sharon Chepchumba (centre) and Trizah Atuka (right) block an attack from Zeroul Imane of Morocco during their African Nations Championship Group B match at Palais Polyvalet Des Sports (Paposy) Arena on August 19, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Sharon Chepchumba also reached double digits with 13 points (12 kills, one ace) in only her second match after recovering from an ankle injury. Sabrina Lancaster replied for Morocco with 15 points (14 kills, 1 ace).

Kenya are unbeaten in four matches and sit top of the pool with 12 points ahead of their last group stage match against Lesotho on Sunday.

“We have played Morocco twice before when we were training there and I think they have studied us. They put our captain under a lot of pressure with their services and got a set,” noted Kenya assistant coach Paul Bitok.

“We are happy with how the team responded after that because it’s the kind of challenge we expect in the knockout stages,” he added.

Luizomar de Moura’s charges will now face the fourth placed side from Pool A in the quarter-finals set for next week.

The Brazilian coach fielded the same squad that beat Uganda 3-0 on Friday and after a cagey start, it’s Kenya who settled early.

Chepchumba, who looks fully recovered from an ankle injury, went cross court from position 2 to hand Kenya a two-point advantage at 7-5.

Malkia Strikers opposite Sharon Chepchumba (right) attacks during their African Nations Championship Group B match against Morocco at Palais Polyvalet Des Sports (Paposy) Arena on August 19, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The girls in white then went on a four-point rally with Emmaculate Nekesa, Edith Wisa, Adhiambo all making their contributions.

Morocco coach Samir Dchar called for a time out to halt Kenya’s momentum and there was temporary relief when Zaoutane Imane landed an ace to reduce the gap to three points at 14-11.

Chepchumba’s monster block on Zeroual Imane took Kenya to 20-12 and it was the opposite who delivered the set point with a back row attack.

Adhiambo sealed the set when her spike from position 4 wiped off Morocco’s setter Alexandra Erhart.

The North Africans raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set courtesy of some good services from Zaoutane.

Luizomar called for a timeout and when they returned on court, Chepchumba provided the side out from the next rally.

Chepchumba converted from three consecutive back row attacks to put Kenya ahead at 11-8 and it was Atuka’s block on Zaoutane that ensured Kenya led 14-10.

However, a series of mistakes from Kenya offered Morocco a way back into the game and by the time Sabrina Lancaster’s cross court spike landed, the game was evenly poised at 15-15.

Said Mahasinne and Lancaster Sabrina of Morocco attempt to block a spike from Kenya's Veronica Adhiambo (right) during their Africa Nations Championships match Group B at Palais Polyvalet des Sports (Paposy) Arena on August 19, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The impressive Lancaster made a kill down the line for Morocco to go three ahead and Luizomar replied by introducing Rose Magoi and Loise Simiyu from the bench to add more numbers to his front row attack.

Magoi’s ace cut Morocco’s lead to one point at 18-17 and Adhiambo drew Malkia Strikers level at 20-20 with a clever wipe off Erhart’s block.

Lancaster turned from hero to villain when her spike flew off court to hand Kenya the set point and Atuka made no mistake from her signature quick attack to secure the set at 25-22.

Morocco coach Samir rested middle blocker Nada Essaidi for Oumamyma Codial at the start of the third set which was evenly contested in the early exchanges. Wisa’s slide attack took Kenya to 8-5 lead.

Luizomar introduced Magoi for Nekesa with Kenya leading 10-7 but Morocco soon drew level when Adhiambo’s spike flew off court.

“We are going to need Magoi’s experience in the knockout stages because she knows to play quick balls. That is why we introduced her in the third set to test her coordination with the first team. We are happy with what we saw,” said Bitok.

Good combination play between Magoi and Wisa saw Kenya open a two-point lead but Morocco refused to give up and leveled the scores at 21-21.

Individual errors from Adhiambo and Moim handed Morocco a three-point advantage at 24-21. Chepchumba gave Kenya a lifeline with a sideout for 24-22 but she was adjudged to have crossed the midline in the ensuing rally as Morocco ran out 25-22 winners.

The fourth set was a tight battle between both sides but Adhiambo’s ace sent Kenya ahead at 9-7. From there, Kenya’s class showed as the lead grew from 12-9 to 15-11.





An eight-point rally carried Kenya to 23-13 and when Zeroual’s service crashed on the net, there was only one winner.