Back like she never left: 'Chumba' vows to carry Malkia Strikers to Olympics

If Sharon "Chumba" Chepchumba’s right ankle could speak, it would curse Yaounde with the strongest words.

Not least because in the two competitions she has played here at the Cameroonian capital, she has been forced to play under immense pain.

Back in January 2020 when Kenya arrived in Yaounde for the African qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Chepchumba was writhing in pain, her right ankle sprained, but it remained a well-kept secret within the Kenyan camp until the Olympics ticket was secured.

Kenya's opposite hitter Sharon Chepchumba (right) celebrates a point with middle blocker Trizah Atuka during their Africa Nations Championship Group B match against Uganda at the Complexe Sportif Mfandena in Yaounde, Cameroon on August 18, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

She played the entire six matches of the qualification campaign on injections as Kenya made a return to the Olympics after 16 years.

It’s a similar script at this year’s African Nations Championship after Chepchumba suffered an ankle injury on the same leg during Kenya’s build-up match against Rwanda on Tuesday at Complexe Sportif Mfandena.

“I have been so emotional asking myself why it always has to happen here in Yaounde. It gives me some fear but I believe that we have to win and go back to the Olympics again next year. This injury is not going to scare me, my dream is going back to the Olympics. I’m going to work through it and ensure we win this trophy,” a buoyant Chepchumba said after their match against Uganda on Friday.

The injury kept her out of Kenya’s opening match against Rwanda and she played a bit-part role in the 3-0 win over Burkina Faso on Thursday.

But on Friday, Malkia Strikers coach Luizomar de Moura unleashed Chepchumba as Kenya overcame a stubborn Ugandan side 3-0 (25-15, 25-16,25-14) to remain unbeaten in this competition.

She was a pale shadow of her usual self, going about her business quietly on the court.

Her trademark stinging spikes, wild celebrations, smooth swings on the jump service and amazing pipes were all lacking but the star opposite is taking it slow.

Kenya's opposite hitter Sharon Chepchumba (right) celebrates a point with teammates Veronica Adhiambo (left), Edith Wisa (second left) and Emmaculate Nekesa (second right) during their Africa Nations Championship Group B match against Uganda at the Complexe Sportif Mfandena in Yaounde, Cameroon on August 18, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“I was a little bit scared especially when landing because this is the same court where I picked my injury. It hasn’t been an easy time for me as one of the key players in this team. I have tried to hide the pain from my teammates to avoid making them so worried. I have been improving gradually and I’m glad that I’m back on court and played a full match today,” said Chepchumba in mitigation.

In her absence, Veronica Adhiambo and her replacement Loice Simiyu have shared the attacking responsibility and Chepchumba is proud that Kenya is yet to lose a match so far.

“I am so proud of my teammates because my injury didn’t derail them. They have worked and made sure they are winning for me and built the winning spirit,” noted the 24-year-old.

With two matches remaining in the group stages against Morocco and Lesotho in Pool ‘B’, Chepchumba is hoping to have fully recovered before the knockout stage.

She has sent a stern warning to Kenya’s opponents saying that she is back to carry Malkia Strikers to a record-extending 10th African title.

“We are not going to underrate any opponents. We want to finish top of our pool and go to the knockout stages with our heads high. I believe in my teammates and the work we have put in during training for the last two months."

“We are ready for the challenge and I am very sure come the semis and finals we are going to win this cup,” vowed Chepchumba, who almost single-handedly helped Kenya back to the Olympics after 16 years in the 2020 qualifiers.

Kenyan players celebrate at the end of their Africa Nations Championship Group B match against Uganda at the Complexe Sportif Mfandena in Yaounde, Cameroon on August 18, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

A 10th African title will certainly ensure Kenya remains the top ranked country in Africa and hand them the sole slot reserved for the continent at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as per the universality principle.