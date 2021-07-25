KDF complete volleyball play-off slots

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) men's team won their two ties to complete the Kenya Volleyball Federation( KVF) National League playoffs line up as the regular season came to an end at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi Sunday.

