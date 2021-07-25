KDF complete volleyball play-off slots

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) men's team won their two ties to complete the Kenya Volleyball Federation( KVF) National League playoffs line up as the regular season came to an end at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi Sunday.

KDF overpowered Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-18,25-17,25-18), before they wrapped up the league with a 3-0 (25-18,25-21,27-25) win against Administration Police (AP).

With the two wins, KDF, under the stewardship of Elisha Aliwa, joined champions General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Prisons and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) who had already qualified for the last four after bagging maximum points.

KDF coach Aliwa admitted they left it late, but he was glad they got the final slot.

"The pressure was on. Knowing pretty well that we were up against Kenya Forest Service and Equity Bank for the lone slot. I'm glad that we had the final laugh but the really work just began," said Aliwa.

"After watching the weekend matches, and especially the tie between GSU and KPA, the playoffs will not be easy and we need to put our act together if are to challenge for the title."

At the end of the regular season, the top four teams proceed to the playoffs where on completion, the top two teams book automatic tickets to African Clubs Championship.

In the other match played at the same venue, GSU came from a set down to see off a stubborn KPA 3-1(25-15,26-28,20-25,13-25) as they completed the league unbeaten.

GSU captain Shadrack Misiko said it was a good feeling after finishing the league unbeaten.

"Our focus now is on defending the title. The competition will be tough but I believe we have what it takes," said the middle blocker.

International opposite hitter Abiud Chirchir made all the difference for the paramilitary side after he was introduced in the dying minutes of the first set.