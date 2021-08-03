'Only human': Japan's LGBTQ community lauds more open Olympics

Laurel Hubbard

New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard reacts in the women's +87kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on August 2, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Mohd Rasfan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • While Japan has some protections for LGBTQ people, it remains the only G7 country that does not recognise same-sex unions, and many couples say they can struggle to rent apartments together and are barred from hospital visits.
  • And transgender people who wish to change their official documents must meet strict criteria, including being designated as without reproductive capacity, which effectively requires most people to be sterilised to meet the standard.

