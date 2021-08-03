Day 5 of Olympic athletics: What to expect

Norway's Karsten Warholm competes in the men's 400m hurdles heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Ina Fassbender | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Lyles saw his chances of a sprint double in Japan go to pot when he finished seventh in the 100m in the US trials.
  • He owns the fastest time this year in the 200m, 19.74 seconds.
  • The 24-year-old will not have it his own way, however, with teammates Kenneth Bednarek and teenager Erriyon Knighton both potential contenders.

 Tokyo, Japan

