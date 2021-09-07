Ivory Coast trump Cameroon in World Cup qualifier

Cameroon's Bangou Tchamba (centre) fights for the ball with Ivory Coast's Serge Aurier (left) and Sebastien Haller (left) during their FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification match at the Alassane Ouattara Ebimpe stadium Anyama on September 6, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ivory Coast top the table with four points after two rounds, Cameroon have three, and Mozambique one and Malawi none ahead of their match on Tuesday.
  • Group D is the only section of 10 in Africa featuring two countries among the 10 highest ranked in the continent -- the Ivory Coast were 12th when the draw was made two years ago. 

Johannesburg, South Africa

