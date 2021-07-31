‘I will clear my name,’ suspended Otieno says after Tokyo doping ban

Mark Otieno.

Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno works on his take-off technique during training at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre in Kurume City, Japan, yesterday (July 19, 2021).

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya is in Category "A" of the World Athletics and World Anti-Doping Agency watch list therefore all athletes who expect to participate in major world athletics championships must go through three out-of-competition tests within 10 months before the events.
  • The tests must be done three weeks apart within the 10 months’ period and three weeks to the championships, including one mandatory blood test.
  • Wilson Kipsang, Elijah Manang'oi and Asbel Kiprop are some of prominent Kenyan athletes who have been banned by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in the recent past for various doping offences.

In Tokyo

