Huge entry for Mombasa beach volleyball leg

A total of 56 players will assemble at the New Big Tree hotel in Mombasa County on Saturday for the third leg of Kenya Beach Volleyball Tour Series.

The men's category will have 18 teams compete for honours while 10 pairs have registered in the women's category.

Kenya women’s beach volleyball coach Salome Wanjala acknowledged that the turn up was impressive, a clear indication that the sport has gained momentum in the country.

“We are happy with the registration. Players are now embracing the sport and I think the participation of Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala at the Olympics have motivated other players to take the discipline serious,” said Wanjala.

Kenya Pipeline pair of Naomi Too and Veronica Adhiambo and Trailblazers duo of Juliard Mbappe and David Neeke won the second leg that was staged in Makueni County last December.

Kenya Volleyball Federation deputy chairman Charles Nyaberi was equally impressed by the turnout.

“If the entrance of the teams in the third leg is anything to by then going forward the beach commission will be spoilt for choice in the national team selections," said Nyaberi.

After the tour on Sunday, the men and women’s provisional squads will report to residential training at a venue yet to be decided for next month’s Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Accra, Ghana.

Men’s provisional squads has Ibrahim Odour, James Mwaniki, Donald Mchete ,Wilfred Kimutai, Elphas Makuto and Jairus Kipkosgei.

Gaudencia Makokha, Brackcides Agala, Phosca Kasisi, Yvonne Wavinya, Veronica Adhiambo and Naomi Too form the women’s provisional squad.

Men’s teams in Mombasa for the third leg are Benard Musumba/Mathias Kemboi, Titus Kibett/Kevin Kipchumba, Dennis Omollo/Chris Owallo, David Thuita/Titus Kimeli and Ibrahim Odour/ Jimmy Mwaniki.

Others are Gabriel Ndombi/ Chumba Naftali ,Kiplagat Cornelius/ Lagat Nicholas, Kipkosgei Jairus/ Makuto Elphas, Donald Mchete/Robert Collins,Daniel Kiptoo/Charles Bosire.

Brian Barasa/Meshack Wambua, Phillip Ndung'u/Kennedy Kukui, Wilson Cheruiyot/Elisha Siret, Abraham Lagat/Jeffrey Ochieng, Boash Nyacheio/Lawrence Nkoyo, Mbappe Juliard /Neeke David, Kimtai Wilfred/Kipkosgei Kevin, Kamadi Nimrod/Mutero James are also in the fray.

The women’s team features Gaudencia Makhoha/Brackcides Agala, Phosca Kasisi/ Yvonne Wavinya, Naomi Too/ Veronica Adhiambo as well as Elizabeth Wanyama/ Lorine Chebet.