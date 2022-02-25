Huge entry for Mombasa beach volleyball leg

Gaudencia Makokha

Kenyan beach volleyball team members Gaudencia Makokha (left) and Bracksides Agala stretch during a training session at the Tokyo Olympic Games beach volleyball venue on July 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The men's category will have 18 teams compete for honours while 10 pairs have registered in the women's category
  • Kenya women’s beach volleyball coach Salome Wanjala acknowledged that the turn up was impressive, a clear indication that the sport has gained momentum in the country
  • After the tour on Sunday, the men and women’s provisional squads will report to residential training at a venue yet to be decided for next month’s Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Accra, Ghana

A total of 56 players will assemble at the New Big Tree hotel in Mombasa County on Saturday for the third leg of Kenya Beach Volleyball Tour Series.

