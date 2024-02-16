Who will blink first? Jaguars, Butali fight for league title

The destiny of Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League title could be settled this weekend at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi.

The outcome of this weekend's fixtures pitting defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors against Wazalendo, as well as the Western Jaguars match against Greensharks on Saturday and against Kenya Police on Sunday, may put to rest the title race.

Butali, who top the table with 39 points from 15 matches, will face fifth-placed Wazalendo on Saturday as they seek to stay firmly at the summit.

Second-placed Jaguars, who have 34 points from 15 matches, play relegated Sharks today at the same venue before they tackle former champions Police on Sunday.

While Butali will be keen to reign supreme to keep the title on track, Wazalendo are less worried about the title run-in.

A win for Butali, coached by former Kenya international Zack Aura, and the Jaguars falter in any of their fixtures, will guarantee the champions the title.

If Jaguars win their two matches, the title race will be decided on the final day of the season next weekend when the two top sides clash at City Park.

Butali team manager Kamal Sembi acknowledged the importance of the match against Wazalendo, saying there was a lot at stake.

"We can't afford to blink at this juncture. It's a crucial match for us and we are keen to give our all and hopefully we will bag the three important points. It has been a competitive season and we hope we will end it in style," Kembi said on Friday.

Jaguars coach Michael Malungu said they are calm ahead of their tricky fixtures.

"Of course the chance to win the title is still open but for now we are focussing on winning our weekend matches and wait for the final day to see what happens. It has been a good run and the boys have played well," said Malungu, who doubles up as the national men's five-a-side coach.

In the only women's Premier League match, deposed champions Strathmore University Scorpions will battle United States International University Africa (USIU-A) tomorrow at the City Park.

USIU-A have a chance to close the gap on the second-placed Lakers, who are not in action this weekend.

USIU-A have 21 points from 13 matches, while the Lakers have 25 points with a game at hand. Champions in waiting Blazers have 31 points from 13 matches.

Scorpions are fourth with 19 points from 13 matches.

Fixtures (All matches at City Park unless stated)

Saturday

KU v Daikyo (M) 10am

Wazalendo Youth v Parkraod Tigers(M)(Impala, 11am)

UoE v Mombasa Sports Club (M) 12pm

Daystar v UoN (M) (Impala,1pm)

Greesharks v Western Jaguars (M)4pm

Butali v Wazalendo(M) 6pm

Sunday

Daikyo v UoE (M)9am

Park Road Badgers v MSC (M) 11am

Strathmore v USIU A (W) 1pm

USIU A v Sailors (M) 3pm