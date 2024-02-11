Hockey: Western Jaguars climb to second spot

Western Jaguars Sunday moved to second place in the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League standings following a 2-1 win over Sikh Union Club at the Eregi Teachers College, Kakamega County.

Jaguars had on Saturday been awarded a walkover after their opponents Sailors failed to honour the match at the same venue.

The six points propelled Jaguars to second position with 34 points from 15 matches, dislodging former champions Kenya Police, who had lost to United States International University Africa (USIU A) 5-3 on Saturday at the City Park Hockey Stadium, to third spot.

Defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors, who were not in action this weekend, lead the standings with 39 points from 15 matches.

Derrick Juma (43rd) and Ouma Olando (58th) scored for Jaguars, who are coached by Michael Malungu, while Collins Asilwa pulled one back for the visitors in the 56th minute.

At City Park, Strathmore University Gladiators played to a 2-2 draw against already-relegated Greensharks with Brian Ogenche scoring a brace in the eighth and 42nd minutes for the students, while David Kaverenge and Daniel Obunyasi scored in the 56th and 59th minutes for Sharks.

In the only women's Premier League, Kenyatta University Titans, who survived relegation last weekend after shocking champions Strathmore University Scorpions 1-0 two weeks ago, continued with their newfound form after beating USIU-A Spartans 2-1 at the same venue.

Aggie Hoini (29th) and Lucy Mungole (45th) scored for the Titans while Rhoda Kuira scored for Spartans.

Bottom-placed Dutch Flower Group Wolverines and the University of Nairobi will be relegated to the Super League.

Wolverines and UoN have eight and seven points from 14 and 13 matches in that order respectively.

In the men's Super League, Mvita defeated Kisumu Youngstars 2-0.Captain Gabriel Egesa (6th) and Samuel Nandwa(34th) sounded the boards for Mvita.

Mercy Cherop sounded the boards in the 57th minute for Pirates Ladies as they defeated Multimedia University 1-0 in the women's Super League.