Defender Musee eyes top scorer's gong as Sailors visit Jaguars

As Sailors head to Eregi Teachers College in Kakamega County to play Western Jaguars in the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League on Saturday, defender Abraham Musee will be out to achieve two feats.

One, the defender will be seeking to lead Sailors to victory and then keep his pursuit for the top scorer's accolade alive by scoring.

Musee has scored 12 goals from 16 matches, two behind leader Festus Onyango of Butali Sugar Warriors and one ahead of George Mutira, also from Butali.

Musee said it will be an honour to emerge the top scorer despite being a defender when the season ends on February 25 at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi.

"We are going for the win. And that means, I might be on the scoresheet. For a defender to be among the top scorers means a lot and I'm super proud of myself and the collective effort from the team. I have done all this by myself," said Musee.

"We will play Jaguars on Saturday and play United States International University Africa (USIU A) next Saturday at the City Park Stadium and hopefully, I will have scored enough goals to emerge top scorer. I will be playing against my former club(Jaguars) and just like any other player who plays against his or her former club, there are always mixed feelings but it is what it is and I'm looking forward to the match," said Musee, a former Kivaywa Secondary School player.

Musee played for the Jaguars from 2012 to 2016 before he moved to Sailors.

Jaguars coach Michael Malungu has called on his players to bag six points to put their title ambitions back on track.

Jaguars have a date with Sailors on Saturday before they battle the Sikh Union Club on Sunday at the Eregi Teachers College in Kakamega County.

Jaguars lost 1-0 to USIU-A last Saturday before they regrouped to beat Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU ) 5-1 on Sunday.

The mixed results left Jaguars third in the standing with 28 points from 13 matches, three behind second-placed and former champions Kenya Police who have played 16 matches, while Butali lead the log with 39 points from 15 matches.

A win for the Jaguars will propel them to second with 34 points from 15 matches.

Butali and Police are inactive this weekend.

Malungu who is fresh from guiding the Hockey Five-a-side men's national team to finish seventh at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Cup in Muscat, Oman said they are keen to win all their remaining matches before they square it out with Butali on the final day of the season.

"We stumbled yes but it was bound to happen as six of the players were part of the national five-a-side team. But the players have now recovered and settled. We are not relenting and we will push to the end," said Malungu.

The six players that form part of the Jaguars team that were away with the national team are Moses Muigai, Richard Njuki, Ivan Ludiali, Bethwel Masambu, Sheldon Kipruto and Kennedy Munialo.

In the only women's Premier League, USIU-A take on Kenyatta University tomorrow at the City Park Stadium.

A win will leave USIU-A third on the log with 24 points from 13 matches, one point behind second-placed Lakers, who have a game in hand.

Champions in waiting Blazers have 31 points from 12 matches and are not in action this weekend.

Fixtures (All matches at City Park unless stated)

Saturday

Jaguars v Sailors (M) (Eregi,1pm)

MMU v Nakuru Ladies (W) 12pm

Daystar University v Gorillas (M) (Impala,11am)

Gorillas v Wazalendo Youth vM) (Impala,1pm)

MMU v Mvita (M) 2pm

JKUAT v Kisumu Youngstar (M) 4pm

Sunday

KU v Daikyo (M) 10am

UoE v MSC (M) 12pm

Jaguars v KCA U(M) (Eregi, 1pm)

USIU A v KU (W) 1pm