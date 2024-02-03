KU Titans shock Scorpions to survive the axe, Butali hit Kenya Police

Kenyatta University(KU) Titans on Saturday shocked defending champions Strathmore Scorpions University 1-0 at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi, to evade relegation as the women's Kenya Hockey Union Premier League nears its end.

Ivy Mung'ole struck in the 20th minute through a superb field goal to give KU their second win of the season.

KU, University of Nairobi of Nairobi (UoN) and Dutch Flower Group Wolverines were relegation candidates before the weekend matches, but the deserved win against Scorpions ensured the Titans, coached by Richard Wandera, survived the drop.

The development means the Wolverines, who were third from bottom with eight points from 14 matches, have now dropped to second last and will join bottom-placed UoN in dropping to the second tier when the 2023 season comes to an end on February 25 at the City Park Stadium.

An elated Wandera said they had been patient with the players, and he was glad they struck when it mattered the most.

"Like any other University, it takes time to transition. But the season has been tough and I just wanted us to survive and stay in the Premier League so that we can try and be competitive next season. I'm happy that the efforts have paid off," said Wandera.

With the result, Scorpions squandered the chance to move third on the table, meaning the top three positions remained unchanged.

Champions in Waiting Blazers lead the standing with 31 points from 12 matches, while second-placed Lakers and third-placed USIU-A have 25 and 21 points in that order.

Blazers, Lakers and USIU-A were inactive this weekend.

The top two teams at the end of the season in the Super League in both genders earn promotion to the Premier League, while the bottom two teams drop to the second tier.

In the men's Premier League, reigning champions Butali Sugar Warriors completed the double over rivals Kenya Police with a hard-earned 2-1 win to remain on course to defend their title.

Butali had beaten the 2017 champions Police 2-1 in the first leg.

George Mutira and Shammah Adondoa scored for Butali in the 19th and 42nd minutes, as Benson Wahongo pulled one back for the law enforcers in the 45th minute through a fantastic field goal.

Away at the Eregi Teachers College in Kakamega County, visiting United States International University Africa (USIU-A) defeated hosts Western Jaguars 1-0.

Lawrence Mukhatsa scored the lone goal through a penalty corner in the seventh minute.

Jaguars will on Sunday play Kenya College of Accountancy (KCAU).

In the National League, Abel Ladema scored for Daystar University in the 60th minute through a field goal, while Rift Pirates played to a barren draw against Karate Axiom.

Technical University of Kenya (TUK) came from behind to beat Park Road Tigers 2-1.

Luke Odhiambo and Ian Langat scored for the winners in the 30th and 37th minutes, while Pravin Wesonga scored for the varsity side in the 20th minute.