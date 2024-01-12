Hockey: Strathmore Scorpions look to sting KU as league resumes

Strathmore University Scorpions will be playing a catch-up as Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League resumes this weekend across various venues in Nairobi.

The reigning champions, Scorpions, will be hoping to get their groove back after blowing hot and cold before the league took a break on December 3 for festivities.

Strathmore, who have evidently struggled this season, have a date with Kenyatta University at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi at 12pm on Saturday.

Scorpions are placed second on the league standings with 18 points from 11 matches, 12 points behind leaders Blazers, while KU are second from bottom with seven points from 12 matches.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said they will be content with finishing second when the season comes to an end on February 25 in order to qualify for African Clubs Champions.

"A team is as good as its keeper. When we lost goalkeeper Ivy Atieno due to personal commitments at the beginning of the season, and experienced national team player Gilly Okumu, I knew it would be hard to defend the title. I think the reality is unfolding.

"However, we just want to win all the remaining matches to affirm our second position. We lost some of the matches that we didn't have to but we have a chance to start all over again next season," said Senge who doubles up as the Kenya women's team coach.

Okumu ditched Strathmore for Amira Sailors at the start of the season last year after nine years of service.

In the men's Premier League, Sikh Union Club will play host to Strathmore Gladiators, while Kenya Police face off with Sailors at City Park.

Senge, who also coaches the Strathmore men's team said he was disappointed with the current position the team holds but was hopeful they will not be relegated.

Strathmore are third from behind with 16 points from 15 matches while their opponents are fifth on the standings with 19 points with a game in hand.

"We are not safe since we are in the lower ranks on the table but we are keen to win the remaining matches to move to the middle of the table and survive the drop. Should we remain in the top tier, then our presence will be felt next season because we are in the process of rebuilding," said Senge.

Kenya Police are second on the table with 27 points from 13 matches, six behind leaders and champions Butali Sugar Warriors from as many matches.

Sailors are seventh in the 10-team league with 18 points from 14 matches .

Fixtures (All matches at City Park unless stated)

Saturday

Parkroad Tigers v Black Tigers (M) Impala 11am

Strathmore v KU (W) 12pm

UoN v Karate Axiom (M) Impala 1pm

KU v Nakuru (M) 2pm

Kirinyaga Knights v Gorilas (M) Impala 3pm

Strathmore v Sikh Union (M) (Dashmesh Stadium) 4pm

Black Tigers v Rift Pirates (W) 4pm