Western Jaguars win to take title race to final day

Western Jaguars Sunday beat former champions Kenya Police 3-1 at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi to take the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League title race down to the wire.

The well-oiled Jaguars needed a win to close the gap on leaders and champions Butali Sugar Warriors. The win saw Jaguars move two points shy of Butali who have 42 points from 17 matches.

Jaguars and Butali meet on the final day of the season, next Sunday at the City Park Stadium to determine this season's champions.

Derrick Juma bagged a brace for the Western-Kenya based side in the fourth and 43rd minutes respectively, as Emmanuel Wiswa added another in the 41st minute. Derrick Jabali scored for the law-enforcers in the 26th minute.

Jaguars coach Michael Malungu said the two wins over the weekend were a morale booster ahead of their last match of the season.

"We are coming for the trophy. We have put in the work and I believe we deserve the title this time round. The players have played really well but of course with few upsets, but we deserve the title. We are going back to plan and hopefully next Sunday we will carry the day," said Malungu.

KHU is however, yet to give a verdict on Butali's match against Kenya College of Accountancy -University (KCA-U) match which was to be played on January 28, but the sugar millers missed due to delayed disbursement of funds from their sponsors.

In the other results played at the same venue, United States International University Africa (USIU A) men's and women's teams recorded wins against their respective opponents.

USIU-A women deposed champions Strathmore University Scorpions 2-1, while their men's counterparts overwhelmed Sailors 4-2.

Rayan Oyando and Naomi Kemunto were on target in the 18th and 34th minutes for the Spartans, while Nicole Joy pulled one back for the Scorpions in the 27th minute.

Brian Biko(4th), Felix Kiptochi (29th), Lawrence Makaba (35th), and Dastone Barry (45th) scored for the students against the Sailors, while Abraham Musee(20th) and Moses Omamo(58th) were on target for Sailors.

In the men's Super League, Daikyo Heroes saw off University of Eldoret (UoE) 1-0 to extend their lead on the log. Captain Farhan Khan scored the sole goal for Daikyo in the 16th minute.