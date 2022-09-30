Short-handed Kenya Police face Sailors, Blazers tackle Lakers

Despite not having a full-strength squad, Kenya Police coach Patrick Mugambi says they must find solutions on pitch on Sunday when they play unpredictable Sailors in the men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

The 2017 champions, who are keen to close the gap on the leaders and defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors, are without six key players.

Kenyan international midfielder Willis Okeyo and defender Robert Masibo are away in Germany with Club VfB Stuttgart.

The midfield trio of Benson Wakhongo (leg injury), Edmond Makona (groin) and captain Victor Wekesa (leg) as well as experienced defender Samuel Oungo (finger) are still out.

Mugambi admitted that they are short-handed but will still go for the win in the fixture.

“It’s challenging when you have a depleted side and more so when you face a vibrant and technical side like Sailors. It will be a difficult match but we’ll find solutions. Just because we are handicapped doesn't mean we will be a punching bag,” said Mugambi.

Sailors coach Timothy Kamar, who guided the team to a 1-0 win over Greensharks last weekend, was coy ahead the tie.

Butali lead the table with 29 points from 11 matches, six ahead of Police who have a game in hand.

Butali will on Saturday play Western Jaguars, who last weekend beat Strathhmore University Gladiators 1-0 at home.

The two sides shared spoils in a goalless draw in May in Kakamega but goals could be in plenty in Nairobi considering how ruthless Butali have been lately, scoring at least three goals in each of their last three matches.

Gladiators, who occupy seventh position with 13 points from nine matches, have a chance to move into the top-four with a win over Sharks in the action-packed weekend.

In the women's category, on-form leaders Strathmore Scorpions play Sailors on Saturday before Sliders host Lakers at the same venue.

Scorpions top the standings on 15 points from five matches, while Sailors, who also have a date with Dutch Flower Group Wolverines on Sunday, are pegged bottom with three points from six matches.

Kisumu-based Lakers will have to rediscover their winning ways when they face reigning champions Blazers on Sunday.

Lakers have only one win and a draw from their opening four matches and will have to be at their best against the resurgent Blazers, who won their two matches last weekend.

In the men’s Super League, leaders Sikh Union play Wazalendo Masters at their backyard, while Kenyatta University (KU) will play Mvita X1 at the Aryans ground in Nairobi.

In the women’s second tier, Mombasa Sports Club host Kenyatta University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology teams in their backyard.



Fixtures

Saturday

Amira Sailors v Strathmore University (W) (12pm, City Park)

MSC v KU (W) (2pm, MSC grounds)

Sliders v Lakers (W) (2pm, City Park)

Sikh Union V Wazalendo Masters (M) (Sikh Union, 2pm)

Kitale Hockey Club v Bay Club (M) (2pm, St Joseph High School, ground

Nairobi Chapek v Mombasa West (M) (4pm, Strathmore)

Mvita v KU (M) (4pm, Aryans)

Strathmore v Greensharks (M) (4pm, City Park)

Butali v Western Jaguars (M) (6PM, City Park)

Sunday

MSC v JKUAT (W) (8am, MSC)

Karate Axiom v Mombasa West (M) (9am, Strathmore)

Blazers v Lakers (W) (9am, City Park)

Mvita v JKUAT (M) (10am, Aryans)

Nairobi Chapel v Vikings (W) (11am, City Park)

Wolverines v Sailors (W) (1pm, City Park)

Parklands Sports Club V Sikh Union (M) (3pm, City Park)