Hockey: Scorpions, Blazers record slim wins

New signing Grace Bwire scored the lone goal as leaders Strathmore University Scorpions defeated hosts Lakers 1-0 in their women's Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at the Sikh Union Club in Kisumu on Sunday.

It was sweet revenge for the students who had lost to the vibrant Lakers 3-2 before they played to a 1-1 last season.

Bwire, who was previously attached to MultiMedia University switched allegiance from champions Blazers to Strathmore a fortnight ago.

Strathmore remain unbeaten with 15 points from five matches.

Scorpions captain Gilly Okumu said the scoreline would have been better if they had converted their many chances.

"The fact that we had to score in the last quarter shows that there is something lacking in our attack. We have no choice but to sharpen that department. That said, we are grateful for the three points and we are optimistic better things are still in store for us," said Okumu, who is also the national team captain.

In Nairobi's City Park Stadium, defending champions Blazers picked off from where they left on Saturday to beat Amira Sailors 1-0 and close in on rivals Strathmore.

Veteran defender Terry Masibo converted a penalty corner in the fifth minute.

They had seen off Dutch Group Flowers (DFG) Wolverines 3-0 Saturday. They are second with 13 points from six matches, two points behind leaders Strathmore.