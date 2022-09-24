Blazers scorch Wolverines, Jaguars shock Starthmore in hockey league

National team forward Elanor Chebet made scored and assisted one goal as the defending champions Blazers defeated Dutch Flower Group Wolverines 3-0 in the women’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

National team trialist Joan Anjao also scored her maiden goal in the top tier after she joined the side in 2019 from Tigoi Secondary School.

Tracy Karanja, who was dropped from the national team that participated in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August, opened the scoring in the 14 minute, while Chebet and Anjao scored in the 43rd and 59th minutes respectively.

Blazers, who are second on the table with 10 points from five matches, will on Sunday take on Amira Sailors who lost to Sliders 2-0 last weekend, while leaders Strathmore University (12 points) will take on Lakers at the Sikh Union Club in Kisumu.

“It was an okay show considering we were resuming after a two-month break. But we have to work on few areas like how to start and control the game as well as conversion. We are happy with the three points and our focus now is on Sunday's match,” said Blazers captain Karanja.

Wolverines captain Jedida Zawadi said they were overpowered in all aspects.

“Going forward we will be playing for a win or a draw. We want to remain in the premier league and we can’t afford to lose more matches. We were off in the first half but we improved technically in the second half and it’s unfortunate that the two chances we got, we were poor on delivery,” said the midfielder.

Wolverines occupy fourth position with five points from seven matches in seven-team league.

Away in Kakamega, Conrad Wafula's 44th minute goal was enough to help hosts Western Jaguars defeat Strathmore University 1-0.

Western Jaguars will next weekend play champions Butali Sugar Warriors at the City Park Stadium.