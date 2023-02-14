Returning Openda guides Blazers past Scorpions in Africa Cup

Blazers got the better of rivals and Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women's Premier League champions Strathmore University Scorpions after beating them 1-0 in the Africa Cup for Clubs Champions at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Former champions Blazers (formerly Telkom) needed speedy forward Maureen Okumu's field goal in the 42nd minute to win the match after experienced defender Terry Juma missed a penalty flick in the 37th minute.

Strathmore Scorpions striker Gilly Okumu (centre) tries to get past Blazers players during their Africa Cup for Clubs Champions match at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi on February 14, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

It was sweet revenge for Blazers who lost to the students 2-0 in the first leg before they drew 1-1 in the second leg in the recently concluded KHU Premier League.

Scorpions dethroned Blazers for their maiden league crown. Scorpions coach Meshack Senge admitted that Blazers wanted the win more.

Strathmore University coach Meshack Senge gestures on the touch line during their Africa Cup for Club Champions match against Blazers on February 14, 2023 at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“We were outdone mentally and going forward we need to have urgency that we lacked in this match. This is our first match and there no need to panic since all is not lost. We hope to improve in the remaining matches,” said Senge.

Blazers coach Jos Openda said the former champions are back.

“The win against Strathmore is proof that we are back. We were down but absolutely not out. It has silenced naysayers. A 1-1 draw against Lakers and a win against the national champions is not bad.

We remain hopeful of a better ending," said Openda, who had taken a sabbatical in 2019, before he made his way back on touchline in time for the event.

Blazers coach Jos Openda gestures on the touch line during their Africa Cup for Club Champions match against Strathmore University on February 14, 2023 at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Blazers have a rest day on Wednesday, while Scorpions will play Kada Queens from Nigeria before Lakers play Ghana Army.

Strathmore University's Maurine Ongoche (right) vies for the ball with Blazers' Caroline Guchu during their Africa Cup for Club Champions match on February 14, 2023 at City Park Stadium. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The women’s event, which is being played on round robin format, has attracted seven teams.