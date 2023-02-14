Exchequer rally to deny Butali victory

National champions Butali Sugar Warriors on Tuesday threw away a two goals lead in the first quarter as they played to a 2-2 draw against visiting Exchequer of Ghana in a mouthing watering Africa Cup for Club Championship match at the Sikh Union, Nairobi.

Moses Ademba had put the home team in the lead three minutes into play through a superb field goal before George Mutira doubled the lead for Butali in the 13th minute through a penalty stroke.

In the dying minutes of the first quarter, the Ghanaians found their footing as Butali ran out of pace and Exchequer's pressure paid off as Daniel Bempah netted a field goal.

Exchequer picked up from where they left in the second quarter as Butali bagged five short corners but failed to convert.

Butali were later punished after John Botso leveled the scores in the 17th minute through a penalty corner.

Exchequer captain Elikem Akaba could have extended his side's lead a few seconds later, but he shot wide.

In the third quarter, Butali lost the ball easily as their opponents mounted pressure.

Exchequer then controlled the game as their midfielders supplied balls upfront but their forwards were wasteful in front of goal.

In the fourth quarter, Exchequer were once again the better side, but Butali had their goalkeeper Linus Kipkemboi to thank after he made a couple of saves to deny the visitors.

Butali will play Weatherhead of Uganda on Wednesday, while Exchequer take on Zamalek of Egypt.

Butali Team Manger Kamal Sembi decried the missed opportunities saying it was a game they should have won.

“We outplayed them but at the end of the day, goals and points matter. Unfortunately we shared the points. We have no choice but to turn up when we play Weatherhead who have made remarkable improvement," said Kamal.

Exchequer coach Richmond Attipoe was pleased with the result.

“We are happy with a draw since we gave a good account of ourselves. We come up against Zamalek on Wednesday and it will go down to who has done his homework well. Tough match yes, but we are not afraid of them,” said a confident Atiipoe.