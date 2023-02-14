10-0! Kenya Police arrest Tanzanians in Africa Club event

Kenya Police Tuesday whitewashed Moshi Khalsa of Tanzania 10-0 as the Africa Cup for Clubs Champions entered its second day at the Sikh Union in Nairobi.

Enterprising Titus Kimutai was on target four times in the 4th,7th,22nd and 27th minutes, while Mathew Momanyi bagged a brace in the 32nd and 34th minutes.

Vincent Odindo (36th), Robert Masibo (8th) and Danstone Wabwire (2nd) were also on target.

The law enforcers had on Monday recorded a slim 1-0 win against Hippo of Zimbabwe.

The 2017 Silver medalists will take on record champions El Sharkia of Egypt on Wednesday at 1pm at the same venue, a tie that is likely to determine who tops pool “B”

Sharkia had recorded a 3-1 win over Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Monday and are scheduled to play Hippos on Tuesday.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi revealed he rested dependable defender Sammy Oungo and sparingly used international Willis Okeyo ahead of the crucial match against Sharkia.

“Tomorrow’s match is a do-or-die and whoever emerges the winner is likely to top the group and we have to put our act together. We are taking one match at time and although Khalsa were not tough opponents, they gave us a good warm up. Tomorrow we are going full throttle," said Mugambi.

Moshi Khalsa captain Sultan Kondo said, "We are here to learn basically and if we can get a win then it will be a plus. We don’t have an active league and the little knowledge we have is through participation in tournaments. I wish we could have an active league maybe this would help us record better performances,” said Kondo.