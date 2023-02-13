Hockey: Police, Butali make winning starts in Africa tourney

Reliable Kenya Police defender Sammy Oungo scored the sole goal in the 47th minute through a penalty stroke as they defeated Hippos of Zimbabwe 1-0 as the Africa Cup for Club Champions got underway at the Sikh Union, Nairobi on Monday morning.

Police, who finished second in their last participation in 2017 in Nairobi, will play Khalsa Moshi of Tanzania on Tuesday at 7am at the same venue in their second pool match.

Kenya Police's Robert Masibo leads his teammates on the pitch during their Africa Club Championship match against Hippos of Zimbabwe on February 13, 2023 at Dasmesh Stadium, Sikh Union Ground. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The law enforcers are in pool “B” alongside record champions Sharkia of Egypt, Police Machine of Nigeria and Ghana Revenue Authority of Ghana.

Kenya Police captain Victor Wekesa admitted that they didn’t play well, but was optimistic they will get better as the event gathers momentum.

“It was a fair result. We had a lot of chances but failed to convert especially the short corners. We hope to improve in the remaining matches. The morning matches have also taken a toll on us but we will adjust as days goes by," said Wekesa.

Hippos captain Pritchard Matambo said they gave their all but it’s unfortunate they crumbled in the second half and they were punished.

“The score line goes to show that the match was not easy. We have put that behind and our focus is on he remaining matches. We hope to get a good result against Sharkia on Tuesday,” said Matambo.

In the other match played at the Sikh Union, local champions Butali Sugar Warriors defeated compatriots Western Jaguars 2-1.

Butali Sugar Warriors' Calvin Kanu (centre) celebrates his his goal Western Jaquars during their Africa Cup for Club Champions match on February 13, 2023 at Dashmesh Stadium at Sikh Union Club. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Moses Ademba put Butali in the lead in the first minute through a field goal before Calvin Kanu made it two for Butali in the 36th minute.

Derick Wakwabubi pulled one back for Jaguars in the 58th minute through a superb field goal.

Butali Sugar's Barnabas Odhiambo (left) vies for the ball with Western Jaguars' Ian Ouma during their Africa Cup for Club Champions match on February 13, 2023 at Dashmesh Stadium at Sikh Union Club. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Butali headline pool “A” alongside Jaguars, Kada Stars from Nigeria, Weatherheads from Uganda, Exchequer from Ghana and Zamalek from Egypt.

Butali take on Exchequer on Tuesday at 9am, while Jaguars will play Weatherheads at 5pm.

In the women’s category, home teams Lakers and Blazers (formerly Telkom) played to a 1-1 draw at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.

Eusyla Cherotich had put Lakers in the lead in the 13th minute through a fantastic field goal before Joan Anjao Maranda restored parity in the 30th minute.

The women’s event, which has attracted seven clubs, will be played in a round robin format.