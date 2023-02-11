Hockey: Western Jaguars get nod for African tourney

It's a blessing in disguise for Western Jaguars after they were Saturday given a chance to participate in the upcoming African Cup for Clubs Hockey Championship in Nairobi.

The championship is set for next Monday through to Sunday at the Sikh Union and City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.

Africa Hockey Federation (AHF) had earlier given the home team the chance to participate in the annual event by virtue of finishing third in the Kenya Hockey Union Premier League, but due to big entry in the men's category, AHF recalled the slot.

However, on Saturday three teams from Uganda withdrew their participation that led the African body to recall Jaguars.

Wananchi (men and women) and Deliverance Church men pulled out of the event due to financial constraints.

Western Jaguars coach Michael Malungu said their underdogs tag not withstanding, they are in the competition to ruffle feathers.

“We have been training at City Park and Sikh Union from last Wednesday and I’m impressed by the effort the players are putting in. I have competed at that level as a player but not as a coach and I’m also eager to see how it will pan out. The minnows tag might work for or against us but we are going to give it our all,” said Malungu who doubles up as National women’s team assistant coach.

“We are excited about the chance to play at that level and we want to make use of it,” he added.

Jaguars will be joined by local champions Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police who finished in top two positions at the recently concluded Premier League.

In the women’s category, Kenya's hopes for recapturing the title will be on local champions Strathmore University, former champions Blazers and Lakers.

Ghana won the title last year in Ghana after a 3-0 win against Delta Queens of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Ghana Revenue Authority (men’s and women) and Exchequers from Ghana, former champions Sharkia of Egypt (men), Police Machine (men) and Delta Queens (women) from Nigeria are already in the country for the event.

KHU chairman Nashon Randiek said more teams are expected in the country before Sunday.

Teams that are yet to jet in the country are Hippos (men) of Zimbabwe, Zamalek (men) of Egypt, Kada Stars (men) from Nigeria, Weatherheads of Uganda and Moshi Khalsa from Tanzania.