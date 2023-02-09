Openda returns as Blazers plot for African title

Kenya’s most decorated women’s hockey coach Jos Openda is back at former champions Blazers just in time for the next week’s Africa Cup for Clubs Champions.

The annual event is primed for February 13 to 19 at Sikh Union, Nairobi.

Openda, who had taken a sabbatical leave in 2018, said the urge to help Blazers reclaim the African title on home soil pushed him to make the about turn.

“I’m happy that Kenya is hosting the event and I want to be on the touchline as the team reclaims the title they last won in 2017 in Nigeria. The team has skipped the championship in recent times due to financial constraints but we now have the chance to restore the diminishing glory," said Openda at City Park Hockey Stadium during the team's training session on Wednesday evening.

“I’m excited to be back and I can tell the players are happy too that I’m here if their energy in the training is anything to go by. We are determined to get the trophy back and that is my mission,” he added.

Openda, who guided Blazers formerly Telkom to win the 2018 Sports Personality of Year Award (SOYA) team of the year, boasts of nine continental and 21 local titles.

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) are the defending champions after they defeated Delta Queens of Nigeria 3-0 in the final that was staged in Accra, Ghana in 2021.

In his absence, Blazers have been under the guidance of four coaches in former Kenya number one goalkeeper Josephine Ataro, Rose Mbulo, Jackline Atieno and Judith Apiyo.

Blazers will be in the company of local champions Strathmore University and Lakers by virtue of finishing top three in the just ended KHU Premier League, while Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police will carry Kenya's hopes in the men's version.

The event has attracted 12 men and 10 women teams across the region.

Former men champions El Sharkia of Egypt lead the foreign legion alongside their compatriots Zamalek, Exchequers and GRA of Ghana, Hippos Hockey Club of Zimbabwe, Kada Stars and Police Machine of Nigeria as well as Wananchi and Weatherheads of Uganda and Moshi Khalsa from Tanzania.

Defending champions GRA and Army Ghana, Egypt's Sharkia, Delta and Kada Queens from Nigeria, Deliverance Church and Wananchi from Uganda are some of the foreign sides in the women's category.

In the fixtures that were released on Thursday by Africa Hockey Federation, Kenya teams have coincidentally landed in the same pools.

In the men's category, Butali headline Pool "B" alongside Police, Weatherland, Moshi Khalsa, Hippo and Wananchi while Pool "A" has Sharkia, Exchequers, Kada Stars, Police Machine, GRA and Zamalek.

Strathmore are in Pool "B" together with Blazers, Lakers, Deliverance and Wananchi. GRA, Delta Queens, Sharkia,Kada Queens and Army form Pool "A".

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday at the Sikh Union, Police coach Patrick Mugambi said they are targeting a podium finish after they won silver in their last competition in 2017 in Nairobi.

"Last time we came so close and that shows we have what it takes to bag gold. We are optimistic of a better ending," said Mugambi.

Butali technical official Omondi Oketch said,"Despite having two injury concerns, we have put in the work and our eyes are on the title."

Right back Dave Makori and midfielder Maxwell Fuchuka are nursing ankle injuries they picked during training.

A calm Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said they are in the event to win.

"Our structures have worked in the local league and we haven't changed anything. Therefore we head into the event well aware that it is a totally different ball game but we will give it our best shot," said Senge.

Butali take on rivals Police on Monday before they battle Wananchi the following day. They will then rest on Wednesday before they take on Weatherland on Thursday then play Hippo and Moshi Khalsa in their subsequent ties.

Police will battle Moshi on Tuesday, take on Weatherland the following day then have a rest on Thursday before they complete their pool matches with fixtures against Hippos and Wananchi.

Strathmore, on the other hand begin their title quest with a clash against Blazers on Monday, rest on Tuesday before they return on the field on Wednesday with a clash against Lakers then cross swords with Wananchi and Deliverance in their remaining matches.

Blazers will take on Wananchi on Tuesday before they play Deliverance the next day and wrap up the pool match with a clash against compatriots Lakers.