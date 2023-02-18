Lakers stun Strathmore to keep title hopes alive

Atieno Ochieng's field goal in the 37th minute against Strathmore University Scorpions Saturday, helped Lakers to remain in the contention for the African Cup for Clubs Champions title at City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi on Saturday.

Lakers, who have 10 points from five matches, finished third in the recently concluded Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League and are making their maiden appearance in the Clubs Championship.

Lakers are in the race for the title together with Army Ladies and defending champions Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) from Ghana as well as Delta Queens from Nigeria who all have 10 points from as many matches.

GRA however lead the standings with a better goal difference at nine , Deketa are second with a goal difference of six against Lakers and Army who have five goals each.

In an earlier match played at the same venue ,former champions Blazers lost 1-0 to Delta Queens.

On Sunday, Lakers will battle Delta Queens, Army take on Blazers while GRA will line up against Strathmore.

Speaking ahead of their final match against Delta, Lakers Team Manager John Paul said they are proud of the players no matter the results on Sunday.

“We were underdogs prior to the event but I’m happy that we shook off the tag and now we are in the race for the title. I hope that our effort will attract a sponsor since we intend to participate in the next edition,” said the official.

“We have struggled to get here as far as the finances are concerned but we are happy that our efforts have paid off,” he added.

Blazer coach Jos Openda said they would have done better.