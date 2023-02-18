Hockey: Butali's fingers crossed despite Zamalek win

National champions Butali Sugar Warriors Saturday enhanced their chances of playing in the final of ongoing African Cup for Clubs Champions after beating Zamalek of Egypt 2-0 in their last Pool “A” match at the Sikh Union, Nairobi.

A well-oiled and vibrant Butali went full throttle and could have won the match by a bigger margin but they were wasteful upfront.

Moses Ademba (8th) and Rana Raiz (48th) were on target for the home team.

Butali lead Pool "A" with 13 points from five matches.

However, the Sugar Millers have to wait to know their fate when Exchequer of Ghana battle Western Jaguars on Saturday 3pm at the same venue.

Exchequer have 10 points from four matches and battle bottom-placed Jaguars who have six points from four matches.

Butali will be hoping their compatriots Jaguars do them the favour of winning the match or hold Exchequer to a draw of any kind.

Should the visitors win, Butali will be relegated to second position since they have an inferior goal difference.

Butali coach Zack Aura said his players stepped up on Saturday and it is unfortunate their fate now lies in the hands of other teams.

“I think the 1-1 draw against Exchequer stalled our progression but we are in this position and praying that the outcome will be in our favour. Whatever the outcome, I think we have represented our country the best way,” the former national team captain said.

Zamalek coach Sayed Abelwahab conceded defeat saying Butali were the better side.

In the other match played at the same venue, Hippo of Zimbabwe defeated Khalsa Moshi of Tanzania 2-1 in pool “B”.

Tatenda Kanyagarara scored a brace in the 12th and 48th minutes for Hippos while Ally pulled one back for Khalsa in the 38th minute through a penalty.

Khalsa captain Sultan Kondo said, "There is a difference since we started the event on Monday. Our defence has grown and you can see the the score line today compared to when we started the championship on Monday. The exposure has been amazing. It is unfortunate that back home we don’t have a league but I believe things would have been different if we had a league.”

Former champions Sharkia of Egypt defeated Khalsa 11-0, Ghana Revenue Authority of Ghana beat them 10-1, before they lost to Police Machine of Nigeria (10-0) and Kenya Police (10-0).