Misfiring Kenya Police fall to Machine of Nigeria to bow out of African Cup

It is the end of the road for Kenya Police after they lost 3-1 to Police Machine of Nigeria in the ongoing African Cup for Clubs Champions at the Sikh Union, Nairobi on Friday.

Police, who are in pool “B”, needed to go past the Nigerians to revive their chances of qualifying for the final set for Sunday at the same venue.

The loss left 2017 finalists Kenya Police third with six points from four matches.

Unbeaten Police Machine lead the standings with 12 points from four matches, three points ahead of former champions Sharkia from Egypt who have a game in hand.

A visibly frustrated Kenya Police captain Victor Wekesa said: “We really didn’t show up today. We were poor in all the departments. It is a wake up call that it’s not business as usual. You win some and lose some but it’s unfortunate that our campaign has come to an end."

Police Machine captain Fowobaje Ojo dedicated the with to their compatriots Kada Stars and Kada Queens who failed to honour the event due to financial constraints.

“We are excited that we have a chance to play in the final if all goes well. We know we have a crucial match on Saturday that will determine who proceeds to the final and we are ready for the match. May the best team win,"Ojo said.

"We are excited that our Nigeria Hockey President Simon Nkom is here with us to cheers us on and we celebrate him.”

Emmanuel Sunday was on target twice for the Nigerians in the 47th and 57th minutes respectively to add on to Sunday Orinya's goal in the 23rd minute through a superb field goal.

Sammy Oungo scored in the 55th minute through a penalty stroke for Police.

At the same venue, Kenyan champions Butali Sugar Warriors earned three points after their opponents Kada Stars pulled out of event due to financial constraints.

Butali, who are in pool “A”, lead the standings with nine points from four matches, three points ahead of second placed-Exchequer of Ghana who have a game in hand.

Zamalek of Egypt and home team Western Jaguars are tied third with six points from three matches.