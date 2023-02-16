Strathmore coach gives up on title chase after Ghana Army draw

Strathmore University Scorpions coach Meshack Senge has thrown in the towel after his side played to a 1-1 draw against Army Ladies of Ghana in the ongoing African Cup for Clubs Champions at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi on Thursday.

Charity Akoto scored for the Ghanaians in the 48th minute through a penalty corner before Diana Awino restored parity in the 59th minute through a penalty corner.

Senge however remained optimistic that a podium finish is within reach in the event that is being played on a round-robbin format.

“I’m disappointed with the result but happy that the girls had a better match today compared to their previous match against compatriots and rivals Blazers," Senge said.

"We missed chances but at least the players showed maturity and mental strength after Dominic Kremer picked an injury in the third quarter and was stretched off the field,” said added.

Strathmore are fifth on the standings in the seven-team standings with four points.

Army coach Tylor Patrick criticised the match officials saying Strathmore's goal shouldn't have stood.

“We will go back to the drawing board and hopefully we finish the event at a better place. The experience has been good but also it has taught us how to manage fatigue,” said Patrick.

The Kenyan champions will play Delta Queens from Nigeria on Friday before tackling local rivals Lakers on Saturday. Senge's charges will finish their ties against favourites Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Army Ladies of Ghana currently lead the standings with eight points from four matches while Lakers are second with seven points from three matches and were scheduled to play GRA from Ghana later Thursday.

Former champions Blazers complete the top three positions with four points from two matches.

At the same time , Senge was awarded the Star Time/Sports Journalist Association Kenya coach of the month award at the same venue.