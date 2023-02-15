Hockey flows in the veins of the Masibos

The steady rise of Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League side Kenya Police’s utility player, Robert Masibo, is proof that the apple does not fall far from the tree.

Robert, 28, is the son of former Kenyan international Fredrick Masibo and experienced Blazers’ defender Terry Juma.

Blazers, formerly known as Telkom, are the most successful women’s team in the KHU Premier League with 21 titles.

Mother and son are taking part in the week-long African Cup for Club Champions at City Park Hockey Stadium and Sikh Union in Nairobi, respectively. The event ends on Sunday.

In sporting families the world over, the older generation passes the baton to new blood to keep the tradition going. Many examples abound.

In athletics, Daniel Rudisha was part of Kenya’s 4x400 metres relay team that won a silver medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics held in Mexico City.

His heir on the track is his son, double Olympic 800m champion and record holder David Rudisha.

The great Kipchoge Keino’s son Martin Keino was an athlete in his own right. Further afield, Scottish Commonwealth 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan is the daughter of Liz McColgan who won gold in the same race at the Edmonton World Championships in 1991, to name but a few.

Terry didn’t watch her son play against Egyptian foes Sharkia, but the father was present at Sikh Union.

The soft-spoken Fredrick could be heard cheering his son from the sidelines, but Police lost 5-4.

“He is still learning. He asks questions and sometimes he asks me to train him. I adore him and I’m proud of him. I know he will achieve where I failed. We have a special relationship,” said the former national team coach.

Robert, a Police Constable, cut a forlorn figure as he walked off the field. But his father was waiting to embrace him.

“I’m happy he is here. This means a lot to me. I know he will point out my mistakes, and he says it the way it is,” said Robert.

“I was a football player St Anthony's Secondary School in Trans Nzoia County before shifting to hockey. I am indebted to coach Kevin Lugalia,” added the player who is back home from Heilbronn Hockey club in Germany where he was attached for three months.

Terry, who will face Kada of Nigeria next, said she was humbled to be in the sport for over 20 years, while her son’s star is lighting up.

She said it has taken discipline, dedication and sacrifice

“I was a cheer leader at Ngara Secondary School, and I hated sports. I loved drama and music. But I had friends who played for Telkom such as Jacky Ogot, Catherine Opicha whom I joined in training. Their coach Martin Milla encouraged to join the sport and as they say, the rest is history.