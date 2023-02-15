Hockey: Lakers drown Ghanaian side in Africa Club event

Home team Lakers Wednesday defeated Army Ladies from Ghana 2-0 to ascend to the top of the women's standings in the ongoing African Cup for Club Champions at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi.

Captain Alice Owiti was on target in stoppage time of the first quarter with a superb field goal, before Aurelia Opondo made it two for the hosts in the 42nd minute through another field goal

Lakers, who are making their maiden appearance at the event, finished third in the recently concluded Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League behind Blazers (formerly Telkom) and winners Strathmore University Scorpions.

Related Returning Openda guides Blazers past Scorpions in Africa Cup Hockey

Lakers' Alice Owiti (left) vies for ball with Margaret Owusuwaa of Army Ladies during their Africa Cup for Club Champions match at City Park Stadium on February 15, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Lakers have seven points from three matches, one point ahead of Army Ladies of Ghana from same number of matches.

Blazers, who were not in action Wednesday, are third with four points from from two matches.

Lakers captain Alice Owiti said the win has boosted their morale despite financial constraints facing the team.

“This is our first time to compete at this level and the results are promising. We don’t know what will happen going forward but our objective is to finish in the medal bracket,” said Owiti.

Lakers players celebrate their goal against Army Ladies during their Africa Cup for Club Champions match at City Park Stadium on February 15, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Army Ladies coach Taylor Patrick conceded defeat saying fatigue had gotten the better part of his players.

“The best thing about this is that we are done playing the best teams from Kenya and going forward we should have it easy,” said Patrick.

Lakers had a slow start to the match, but gained momentum in the last five minutes of the first quarter with fantastic build ups.

A sweeping move in the 15th minute saw Owiti put the home team ahead.

Lakers were the better side in the remaining three quarters and their efforts paid off after resumption as Opondo doubled the lead in the 42nd minute.

The visitors rarely attacked, but were awarded a penalty flick in the final minute of play, but Rebecca Donkor shot wide.

The women’s event, which has attracted seven teams, is being played on a round robin format.

Earlier, national champions Strathmore University Scorpions were awarded three points after their opponents Kada Queens from Nigeria failed to honour the match.