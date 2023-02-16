Hockey: GRA stun Lakers in African tourney

Lakers Thursday recorded their first loss in the ongoing African women’s Cup for Clubs Champions after going down 4-1 to defending champions Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi.

Lakers, who are making a maiden appearance in the event by virtue of finishing third in the recently concluded Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League, had on Monday played to a 1-1 draw against former champions and compatriots Blazers before they overpowered Army Ladies of Ghana 2-0 and got a walkover from Kada Queens from Nigeria who pulled out of the event due to financial constraints.

Lakers are second with seven points from four matches, one behind leaders Army Ladies of Ghana who have played the same number of matches.

Blazers are third with seven points but with an inferior goal difference.

Blazers also benefitted from a walkover against Kada Queens on Thursday.

Lakers coach Austine Tuju said, “Maybe we overlooked our opponents. They haven’t had the best of performance in the previous matches, but today they were a completely different side and they deserved to win. We are still in the contention for the title.”

GRA coach Yiadom Osei Boakye said that despite winning the match, their dismal performance was due to a depleted squad.

“Five of my key players moved to Army Ladies of Ghana. I’m in the process of rebuilding and we hope to be better in the next event,” said Boakye.

Vivian Markour bagged a brace for GRA in the 16th and 55th minutes, while Elizabeth Opuku (13th) and Mercy Ackon (49th) scored one goal each.