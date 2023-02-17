Hockey: Champs GRA sink Blazers to stay alive

Blazers on Friday fell 2-0 to defending champions Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) to dim their chances of reclaiming the African Cup for women’s Clubs Champions title at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi.

Blazers last won the title in 2017 when they last participated in the championship in Nigeria and have been unable to attend the tournament since then following the withdrawal of their shirt sponsor Telkom in 2019.

Blazers forward Maureen Okumu drives the ball during their Africa Cup for Club Champions match against Ghana Revenue Authority at City Park Stadium, Nairobi on February 17, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Vivain Narkour sounded the boards for GRA in the seventh minute before Doris Antwi made it 2-0 in the 25th minute.

Blazers remained third on the seven-team event which is being played on a round-robin format with seven points from four matches.

Lakers, who were not in action on Friday, lead the standings with seven points from three matches while Army Ladies of Ghana who also have the same number of points from three matches are second but have an inferior goal difference .

Blazers have a date with Delta Queens of Nigeria on Saturday and they will wrap up the event with a clash against Army Ladies Ghana on Sunday.

At the same venue, Kenyan champions Strathmore University Scorpions continued with their poor run after they went down to Delta Queens of Nigeria 2-1.

Scorpions on Wednesday played to a 1-1 draw with Army Ladies of Ghana having been defeated by rivals and compatriots Blazers 1-0 in their opening match.

The students, who are sixth with four points from four matches, collected three points from Kada Queens who pulled out of the event due to financial constraints.

Faith Obukowho bagged a brace in the 10th minute and 41st minute before Melvin Omondi pulled one for Strahmore in the 56th minute.

Strathmore will play Lakers on Saturday and complete the competition with a match against GRA.