Kenyan hockey legend Avtar Singh Sohal honoured

Avatar Singh Sohal

Legendary hockey player Avatar Singh Sohal (centre) and Sports CS Amina Mohamed (second right) during Sohal's Litetime Achievements exhibit at Sikh Union Club, Nairobi on March 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Amina said Avtar gave himself to the service of our nation, and has for most of his life, used sports as a platform to advance our values of equality and patriotism.
  • “His discipline and self-sacrifice, has seen him achieve personal best records during his career and his passion for sports, has facilitated the development of the game of hockey in Kenya,” said Amina, adding that the country is indebted to him, for his numerous contributions to the advancement of our sporting fraternity.

He took a majestic walk through a guard of honour of raised hockey sticks mounted by former and current Kenyan internationals on the green tartan pitch at the Sikh Union Club, Nairobi on Tuesday evening.

