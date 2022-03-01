Greensharks coach Ben Owaga steps down from role

Greensharks will be without the services of coach Ben Owaga, who has taken a one-year break ahead of their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League season opener against Parkroad Badgers on Saturday at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

Owaga, who guided the team to a fifth place finish in 2019 season, cited work commitment as the reason for his exit.

Owaga joined the Sharks in 2016 from the women’s side Sliders. The tactician said he leaves the team better than he found it.

“I will still be available incase they need my input. I’m overwhelmed at my work station and I might not give the team the much needed concentration. They are in safe hands and I wish them well. Who knows what the future holds, I might be back before you know it," offered Owaga.

Sharks captain and former national team player Victor Osiche says the departure of Owaga in a way will destabilise the team, but he was quick to note that they have a rich technical bench.

“Owaga is a tactical and disciplined coach and we will miss that. But again, we don’t have new players who might struggle to fit in our system of play that he leaves behind and therefore we are good to go,” said Osiche.

“We don’t know who will take over from Owaga, but we have John Wachira and Thomas Mucheni as well as Technical Director Nixon Nyaganga who fit the bill,” he added.

Meanwhile, Oliver Mascarenhas retained his position as the president of the Mombasa County Hockey Association.

During the elections that were held over the weekend, Michael Katana dethroned Wilfred Achilla in the Deputy President position, as Trina Mulwa kept the second Vice President seat.

Feisal Hussein and Kasichana Iha maintained the Secretary-general and deputy Secretary- general seats respectively.

Mariano Emadau defended his treasurer position as Odiwour Sije dethroned Joshua Njogu for the match secretary position.