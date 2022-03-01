Greensharks coach Ben Owaga steps down from role

  • Sharks captain and former national team player Victor Osiche says the departure of Owaga in a way will destabilise the team, but he was quick to note that they have a rich technical bench.
  • “Owaga is a tactical and disciplined coach and we will miss that. But again, we don’t have new players who might struggle to fit in our system of play that he leaves behind and therefore we are good to go,” said Osiche.

Greensharks will be without the services of coach Ben Owaga, who has taken a one-year break ahead of their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League season opener against Parkroad Badgers on Saturday at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

