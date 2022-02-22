Western Jaguars plot podium finish in hockey league

Western Jaguars are eyeing a podium finish when the 2022 Kenya Hockey Union Premier League gets underway on March 5.

Jaguars finished fifth during the 2019 season, but in recent times, they have recorded impressive performance in respective open tournaments.

Jaguars, coached by the national men’s team assistant coach Michael Malungu, beat Wazalendo 2-1 during the final of the Kakamega County open tournament early this month.

Jaguars had last December finished second behind Kenya Police after losing 2-1 in a penalty shoot out during the Daikyo Japan Motors Jamhuri hockey tournament in Mombasa

It’s on the back of these results that Malungu believes the podium finish is not far fetched this season.

“We have hold onto the best talent and signed some of the good players across the country. We have been consistent and we went to build on the momentum. We had some of the players from the club that represented the country during the Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana and they performed well," quipped Malungu.

”That is a clear proof and encouragement that teams from the upcountry clubs can contribute players to the national team set up. We have good structures and I believe it’s just a matter of time before good results start coming our way, but all in all our sight is fixed on the podium finish.”

Jaguars have brought on board Richard Njuki and Ian Olando from Wazalendo.

Derrick Wakwabubi has crossed over from Kenya Police, while Bethuel Musambu and Michael Mboya ditched Mount Kenya and Multimedia Universities respectively.

Masambu and Njoki were part of the national team that finished fourth during the Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana last month.

Defender Wayne Kipkirui decamped to United States International University of Africa, while Collins Omacho has crossed over to Sailors.