Kenya beat Zambia to inch closer to hockey Afcon semis

Kenya women's hockey team put aside the disappointment of Tuesday's walkover to Ghana to beat Zambia 3-0 in their pool 'B' match of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday in Accra, Ghana.

Goals from Aurelia Opondo, Flavia Mutiva and Grace Bwire handed Tausi their first win of the campaign at the Theodosia Okoh Stadium.

The Kenyan ladies were meant to face Zambia on Monday, but the match was rescheduled since the former had not arrived.

The team alongside their male counterparts arrived in the west African nation on Tuesday afternoon, but it was too late for the ladies to make their match against Ghana, who were handed the walkover.

Kenya play Nigeria in their final pool match on Thursday and a win will see them qualify for the last four. The men's team are through to the semis after a 4-1 win over Namibia on Tuesday.

They face South Africa in their final pool match later Wednesday to determine who tops the group.

Tausi captain Rhoda Kuira said the focus is on the match against Nigeria.

"Our execution was perfect. We were disappointed that we handed Ghana a walk over on Tuesday but it was a matter beyond us .We had no option but to win against Zambia.

Nigeria stand in our way to the semi-final and we are going all out for a win when we play them on Thursday," stated Kuira.

"It was a tough match but we are learning in each and every match. We will continue to push and hopefully positive results will come through," said Zambia captain Annie Mvula.