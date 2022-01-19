Kenya beat Zambia to inch closer to hockey Afcon semis

What you need to know:

  • Kenya face Nigeria in their final pool match on Thursday and a win will see them qualify for the last four. The men's team are through to the last four after a 4-1 win over Namibia on Tuesday.
  • They face South Africa in their final pool match later Wednesday to determine who tops the group.

Kenya women's hockey team put aside the disappointment of Tuesday's walkover to Ghana to beat Zambia 3-0 in their pool 'B' match of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday in Accra, Ghana.

