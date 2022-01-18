Kenya down Namibia to storm hockey Afcon semis

National men's hockey team Tuesday cast aside jet lag to beat Namibia 4-1 in their opening match of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and qualify for the semi-finals.

Goals from skipper Constant Wakhura, evergreen Allain Iningu, Francis Kariuki and Festus Onyango gave Chui the much needed three points at the Theodosia Okoh Stadium in Accra, Ghana.

The men's team alongside their female counterparts arrived in the West African nation Tuesday afternoon, a a day after the continental tourney bullied off.

Kenya will battle champions South Africa in their final pool match on Wednesday to determine who tops the group. South Africa thrashed Namibia 13-0 in their first match on Monday.

Wakhura stated that going forward they have to bury the chances that will come their way.

"We had challenges coming here, but I'm happy we collected the three points in our first match and it feels good. We need to work on our finishing," said Wakhura.

Kenya Fidhelis coach Kimanzi was pleased with the lads' display despite the off-pitch challenges.

"Although players had a slow start in the first and second quarters, I'm happy they settled in the last two quarters and won the game. The players didn't get enough rest and actually they didn't sleep for 14 hours," he said.

Namibia captain Butcher Tarant conceded they didn't utilize the many chances that came their way and we were punished.

"We hope to get better in the forthcoming matches," Tarant said.

Meanwhile, the Kenya women's team will Wednesday play Zambia in rescheduled match at 12pm EAT.