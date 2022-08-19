Hockey: Top tier league to resume next month

The second leg matches of the men's and women's Premier League will start next month, Kenya Hockey Union has announced.

The top tier league was set to resume this weekend across the country after it took a break last month to pave way for General Elections.

KHU Secretary General Wycliffe Ongori Friday said there was need to extend the break to allow for proper conclusion of the elections.

“We don’t have a choice but to postpone the kick off of the second leg. We have communicated the same to the respective clubs,” said Ongori.

Western Jaguars men’s hockey team hope to get their grove back when they welcome Strathmore University at their backyard on September 10 as the men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League second leg resumes.

Jaguars, who blew hot and cold in the first leg, occupy fifth position with 12 points one less than the students from eight matches apiece.

Jaguars coach Michael Malungu was optimistic of an improved performance in the second leg and a better ending to the season.

“I hope we get it right in the second leg. We didn’t have a good start in the first leg and lost matches we would have won. But we have been training and we hope to rectify the mistakes we made before the league resumes,” said Malungu.

At the completion of the first leg, reigning champions Butali Sugar Warriors led the standings with 23 points drawn from nine matches while Kenya Police, who were second with 22 points from the same number of matches, will not be in action when the league resumes.

Wazalendo are third with 14 points from nine matches.

The second leg will also see the return of Women’s Premier League matches after they took a break to allow the national team prepare for the recently concluded Birmingham Commonwealth Games in United Kingdom.

Strathmore University top the standings unbeaten with 12 points from four matches while United States International University Africa are second with seven points from three matches.