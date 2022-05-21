Hockey team starts residential camp for Commonwealth Games

Kenya Hockey Union has named a list of 30 players that will begin residential camp at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi on Monday ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

KHU vice chairperson Elina Shiveka said 12 more players will be dropped before the team travels to United Kingdom for the July 28-August 8 Games.

“The squad was supposed to enter residential training on Saturday but we have requested the National Olympic Committee of Kenya and the government to allow the players to report on Monday. Remember the players are drawn from teams across the country and they need to settle some things first,” said Shiveka.

“We had 46 players in the initial squad that has been training at the City Park Stadium and it was whittled down last week. We are satisfied with the squad and we are ready to get started ,” she added.

The team will be training at the Sikh Union in Nairobi under head coach Jacqueline Mwangi.

The Kenyans were awarded a berth through the re-allocation of returned qualification slots from the team placed higher in the FIH World ranking stars who opted not to come.

Kenya is in Pool ‘B’ alongside Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Scotland.

Provisional squad

Goal keepers: Makena Fiona (USIU-A), Okore Quinter (University of Nairobi), Wabomba Maroline (Daystar University), Adhiambo Millicent (Lakers)

Defenders: Mbugua Beatrice (USIU-A), Lynn Mumbi (USIU-A), Mutiva Flavia (Blazers), Akoth Beverly (Blazers), Awino Diana (Strathmore), Onyango Vivian (Lakers), Anjao Joan (Blazers)

Midfielders: Kipsanga Tamunai (Strathmore University), Osare Jeriah (Strathmore University), Makokha Grace (USIU-A), Tracy Karanja (Blazers), Omwandho Leah (Amira Sailors), Jemutai Elsie (Daystar University), Odhiambo Nicole (Strathmore University), Ochieng Gaudencia (Kenyatta University)

Forwards: Kuira Rhoda (USIU-A), Guchu Caroline (Blazers), Eleanor Chebet (Blazers), Kemunto Naomi (USIU-A), Okumu Gilly (Strathmore), Okumu Maureen (Blazers), Ochieng Pauline (Dutch Flower Group Wolverines), Owiti Maureen (Lakers), Owiti Alice (Lakers)