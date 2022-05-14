Slider, Wolverines remain winless after City Park stalemate

Sliders and Dutch Flower Group Wolverines will have to wait longer for their first win of the season after playing to a barren draw in their Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League match at the City Park Stadium on Saturday.

The stalemate left both teams pegged bottom with two points from five matches.

It was an equally balanced match with both teams having open scoring chances in both halves but their forwards were blunt.

Wolverines technical official Francis Kariuki rued the missed chances.

“It was a good match. We had good build up but it’s unfortunate our forwards never rose to the occasion when it mattered the most," said Kariuki.

"It’s unfortunate we haven’t won any matches and it’s a worry but we hope to end the rough patch,” said Kariuki, who was holding brief for coach Denis Owoka who had work-related engagements.

Sliders player Esther Washika said they played well in the first half but lost ground in third quarter.

“Of course we are happy that we held onto the draw but we need to win matches. We play former champions Blazers next month and we hope that would be our turning point,” said Washika.

In the men’s KHU Super League, Kenya College of Accountancy(KCA) moved one point off leaders Sikh Union with a 1-0 win over Jomo Kenya University of Agricultural and Technology (JKUAT) at the same venue.

Arnold Marango sounded the boards in the 31st minute through a superb field goal.

With result, KCA have 15 points from seven matches while Sikh - who were not in action - have 16 points from six matches.

Kenyatta University and the University of Nairobi (UoN) played to a 1-1 draw in the women’s KHU Super League.

Laura Webala had put KU in the lead barely two minutes into play before Clementine Nyongesa levelled matters on 51 minutes through penalty corner.

KU retained it’s top spot with 10 points from four matches while UoN dislodged Multimedia University from second place with five points from three matches.

Multimedia, who were not in action, are third with five points but with an inferior goal difference.

In the men’s KHU National League, visiting Mombasa West defeated Thika Rovers 1-0 through Anthony Wamalwa 38th minute while away in Kapsabet, Nandi Hawks overwhelmed Bungoma Farmers 2-1.