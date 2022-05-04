Hockey: Strathmore hold Ghana's Exchequers in Gold Cup

Strathmore University Gladiators coach Meshack Senge says his players got it right after playing to a 2-2 draw against Exchequers of Ghana as the return leg of the Gold Cup Clubs invitational hockey tournament resumed at the Sikh Union Stadium, Nairobi Wednesday.

Gladiators had on Monday lost 4-2 to the visiting Ghanaians at the same venue.

With the result, the students became the first team to bring to a halt Exchequers's 100 percent record in the tournament.

The visitors humiliated Kenya Police 4-1 before they defeated United States International University of Africa (USIUA A) 2-0.

An inspired Senge said: “The boys deserve all the plaudits for the performance. Ball control was on point and I believe we would have won the match were it not for the dubious penalty that was awarded but all in all we are happy and on the right track.”

Exchequers coach Richmond Attipo acknowledged their opponents were a better side in the return leg.

“Maybe fatigue also played part in today’s result but we didn’t maximise on the chances we created and we were punished,” said Attipo.

Both teams played to a barren draw in the first quarter, before Akaba Elorm sounded the boards for the visitors in the 23rd minute through a field goal.

Strathmore’s Basil Wafula restored parity two minutes later with a fantastic field goal.

The Ghanaians earned a penalty in the 32nd after Glennis Lusweti was adjudged to have fouled Afari Samwel.

Exchequers captain Akaba Elikem put the visitors ahead but once again their lead was short-lived as marauding Strathmore striker Brian Nyabuto levelled to ensure the two sides share the spoils.

Police completed a double against USIU-A with a deserved 3-2 win in the earlier match played at the same venue.

Police had on Monday thumped the students 4-1.

Titus Kimutai and Robert Masibo, who didn’t feature for the law enforcers in the first leg as they were away training with the national team, scored in the 5th and 35th minutes respectively as Samuel Oungo added another goal in the 29th minute.

Brian Kiplimo bagged a brace for the students in the 5th and 52nd minutes.

Exchequers lead the four-team tournament with 10 points while Police are second with six. Third-placed Gladiators have four while USIU-A have three.

On Thursday Police battle Strathmore as Exchequers take on USIU-A.