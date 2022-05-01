Strathmore bounce back at Gold Cup tourney

Kenya Police team lost their second match against Strathmore University Gladiators 1-0 in the ongoing Gold Cup Club invitational hockey tournament at the Sikh Union Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Police had lost to visiting Exchequers from Ghana 4-1 on Saturday while the students recovered from their loss to United States International University of Africa (USIU A) to beat the law enforcers.

Brian Nyabuto's fantastic field goal in the 31st minute was all Meshack Senge's charges needed to hand Police their second consecutive loss.

"It was a much improved performance from what we witnessed on Saturday. The morale was evident and we hope to carry the same gusto into the match against unbeaten Exchequers on Monday. The Ghanaians are a technical side so we need to be at our best when we face them,” said Senge.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi rued missed chances for the loss.

"Our finishing is poor. It’s sad that we have lost our second game but we are not giving up just yet. We will continue to fight and hopefully a win will come through. It’s hard to explain how we lost because we created many chances but failed to convert," said Mugambi.

Police on Monday will line up against USIU-A while Strathmore will take on Exchequer in another match.

In another match played at the same venue, Exchequers beat USIU-A Mashujaa 2-0.

Captain Akaba Elikem scored from the penalty spot in the 54th minute in a one-sided encounter before Francis Tettey's scored in 56th minute through a superb field goal to give the visitors their second win of the six-day event.

Exchequers coach Richmond Attipo said their game plan worked to perfection.

"We were the better side and it was just a matter of time before we scored. We can rest easy for now but I know we have Strathmore to think about,” said Attipo.

USIU-A coach John Kabuu conceded defeat.