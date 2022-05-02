Exchequers maintain perfect run at Gold Cup

Captain Akaba Elikem scored a hat-trick as Exchequers from Ghana routed Strathmore University Gladiators 4-2 during the Gold Cup Clubs invitational tournament at the Sikh Union Stadium in Nairobi on Monday.

That was the Ghanaians' third win of the week-long event that ends on Friday.

Exchequers beat Kenya Police 4-1, United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) 2-0 before they wrapped up their home matches with a 4-2 win over Strathmore.

In an earlier match played at the same venue, Kenya Police bounced back to winning ways with a 4-1 win against compatriots USIU-A.

Police had lost two of their opening fixtures against Exchequers 4-1 on Saturday and 1-0 against Strathmore on Sunday.

Calvin’s Oriema (22nd), Kennedy Sibweche (34th), Brian Saina (36th) and Oliver Echenje (58th) scored for the law enforcers while José Baraka scored a consolation goal for USIU-A in the 43rd minute.

The tournament takes a break on Tuesday before action resumes on Wednesday at the same venue.

Exchequer will take on Strathmore in the first match before USIU-A battle Kenya Police in the second match of the return leg.

Brian Nyabuto put the students in lead barely five minutes into play before Elikem leveled the scores in the seventh minute in an entertaining match.

The visitors were technical and tactical in their approach as the students struggled to cope up. Strathmore dominated the second quarter but on many occasions failed to convert their chances.

Poor passes, decision making and coordination from the home team was evident as they conceded a penalty stroke that Exchequers captain Elikeme easily converted in the 24th minute to carry a 2-1 lead into the breather.

On resumption, the students could have leveled the scores but Basil Wafula's penalty stroke was saved by Exchequer goalkeeper Donto Simon.

Strathmore had good build up in the final quarter but their players held onto the balls and they were punished when Elikeme added his third goal in the 51st minute.

Noel Lormotum's 54th minute field goal brought back the students in the game with a superb field goal but that was the far they could go as Norte Elikeme scored the fourth goal for Exchequer in the 56th minute to condemn the students to their second loss.

Strathmore had succumbed to USIU-A 1-0 on Saturday.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said he picked a lot of lessons from the loss.

“Our defense and midfield didn’t work today. The boys were indecisive and we conceded easy goals. It’s a work in progress and I believe by the end of the event we will be better,” said Senge.

Exchequers coach Richmond Attipo lauded their opponents for a good show.