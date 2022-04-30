USIU-A lads and Ghanaian visitors set mark in Gold Cup tournament

United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) and Exchequers of Ghana registered winning starts in the four-team Gold Cup Club invitational hockey tournament at the Sikh Union Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

USIU-A claimed a slim 1-0 win against fellow students Strathmore University while Exchequers overwhelmed Kenya Police 4-1.

The week-long tournament is being played in a round robin format and will end on Friday.

USIU-A’s lone goal came through captain Samson Ratia in the 30th minute.

Their coach John Kabuu said the real test for them will come on Sunday when they play Exchequers.

"We played well but our scoring is still wanting. I believe the boys are psyched up to meet the Ghanaians. We have tried to rotate our forward line but they haven’t clicked. I guess it’s a matter of time before they get their rhythm,” remarked Kabuu.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said the loss was a wake up call.

“It was a below par performance of a team that has lost once in the league this far. The event is however timely as we have a tricky match against Western Jaguars later this month away,” said Senge, a former Kenya coach.

Quansah Emmanuel gave the west Africans the lead in the 13th minute against Police.

Oliver Echenje drew Police level in the 32nd minute before Akaba Elikem restored the visitors’ lead.

Kevemor Selorm’s strike in the 44th minute and Derrick Selorm's in the 54th condemned Police to the huge loss.

To be fair to Police, they were without Robert Masibo and Titus Kimutai, who are training with the national team ahead of this month’s North Africa qualifiers, while Govan Mbeki and Vincent Odindo are nursing injuries.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi blamed individual mistakes for the loss.

"We gave away cheap goals. The squad is depleted but that should not be an excuse,” said Mugambi.

Exchequers coach Richmond Attipo lauded his players for their tactical approach.