Hockey: Mixed fortunes for Kenyan sides in Olympic qualifiers

Kenya men and women's hockey teams registered mixed results as the African Hockey Road to Paris 2024 got off at the University of Pretoria in South Africa on Sunday.

The women's team continued with their dominance over Zambia winning 4-0, while their male counterparts succumbed to Egypt 2-0.

Experienced Flavia Mutiva bagged a brace in the 12th and 41st minutes through penalty corners, as Lucy Wangechi and speedy forward Maureen Okumu sounded the boards in the 30th and 32nd minutes respectively to hand the Blades a prefect start.

The women's team defeated Zambia 3-0 during last year's Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

Kenya had 14 shots at goal and 10 on target against their opponents nine and three. The East Africans had nine penalty corners, but converted only three goals against their opponents who had three penalty corners but failed to convert.

In the other pool "B" match, Ghana defeated the much improved Namibia 2-1.

The women's team which is in group "B" will battle rivals Ghana Monday, while the men's team which is under the guidance of Fidelis Kimanzi will be hoping to regroup when they take on Zambia.

The Kimanzi led team managed to keep the Egyptians at bay in the first half but succumbed to pressure as they conceded in the 40th and 55th minutes when Adel Ziad and Ragab Hossameldin scored for the North Africans.

At the end of the pool stage, the two highest ranking teams in the two pools will proceed to the semi-finals, while the teams finishing outside the top two positions will compete in the 5-8th position classification matches in the men’s event and 5-7th position classification matches in women’s event.

Winners of the event will seal their berths at the Olympic Games set for next year in Paris.