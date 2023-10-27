Hockey: Okumu backs Kenya to clinch Paris Olympics tickets

Former Kenya hockey women's team captain Gilly Okumu believes a positive mindset among the playing unit could give them an advantage in the African qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games that get underway at the Pretoria University in South Africa on Sunday.

The Kenya men's and women's teams are away in South Africa for the qualifier dubbed 'Road to Paris 2024.'

Okumu, who captained the team that failed to qualify for delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2019 in South Africa said both men and women teams have a fair chance to qualify if they keep their mental state in check.

"This time round, the Kenya Hockey Union and the government at large have really got everything right. For instance, the teams arrived in the host nation weeks prior to the event, something that has not been happening in the past. Teams have always arrived hours to matches or sometimes given walkovers due to late arrivals.

"Also the fact that the teams were able to play build-up matches against South African sides is really good and that is a classic preparation. I hope the players will go out of the way and perform," said Okumu, who was appointed the National Olympic Committee of Kenya Athlete Representative this year.

"I have been there before and I really don't know what happens once players are at that international stage. The mindset suddenly changes and they lose plot but I hope this will not happen. They have had good preparations and I take this chance to wish them well and to let them know that people back home are rooting for them," Okumu, who plays for local league side Amira Sailors added.

Okumu said if the teams get off to a winning start in their opening matches then they will sail through to the semi-finals.

"First matches are really important. Kenya teams just need to win their opening matches and that will give them morale in the remaining fixtures. But when they struggle, it takes a while for them to regroup," said Okumu.

Okumu said the women's team can also upset the formbook.

"The team is a blend of youth and experienced players. Our pool is fair and we only need to get Ghana out of the way. Once we do that, I see them going all the way to the final and who knows what might happen.

"I didn't see the men's team train but I gather that the competition for the final slots was tough. Again, all the players that finished third in the hockey-five- aside in Egypt last year and qualified for the World Cup in Oman next year all made it to the team so, I believe the team also has a chance to qualify for Olympics if they put their act together," she said.

Bethwel Masambu, Cliffe Omari, Moses Muigai were part of the team that finished third behind Nigeria and champions Egypt.

The men's team, which will be seeking to return to the Olympics since their last appearance in 1988, are drawn in Pool "B" together with Egypt, Ghana and Zambia while hosts and favourites South Africa top Pool "A" and will be up against Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe.