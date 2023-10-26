Hockey: Kenyan men win warm-up ties ahead of Olympic qualifiers

Kenya men's hockey team manager Wycliffe Ongori has heaped praises on youngsters Mathias Gularire and Charles Ashihundu in the team’s 3-1 win over South Africa’s Provincial side Chippas in a friendly match on Wednesday night in Pretoria.

Kenya also drew 1-1 with another provincial side Northern Blues on Tuesday night.

Ongori said they are using the friendly matches to prepare for the African qualifiers for 2024 Olympics. The qualifiers, dubbed “African Hockey Road to Paris 2024”, start on Sunday and will run till November 5 at the University of Pretoria.

Speaking to Nation Sport on phone from South Africa Thursday, Ongori singled out the two defenders for special praise. "They are doing very well and you can tell they are enjoying it. We might have another friendly match tonight (last night) before we regroup for the qualifiers on Sunday," Ongori, who also doubles up as Kenya Hockey Union Secretary General, said.

Gularire and Ashihundu, aged 20, play for Parkroad Badgers and Western Jaguars in the KHU men's Super and Premier leagues respectively. Both are scheduled to make their maiden appearances for Kenya in the eight-day event.