Hockey: Kenya Police disarm Strathmore to go top

Kenya Police defeated Strathmore University Gladiators 2-1 in a men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

The result saw Police move top of the standings with 19 points from eight matches having won against Parkroad Badgers 4-2 on Saturday.

Derrick Jabali and the experienced Oliver Echenje scored for Police in the second and eighth minutes, while Keith Alusa bagged one for the students in the 25th minute.

Away in Mombasa, defending champions Butali Warriors dispatched hosts Mombasa Sports Club 3-1.

George Mutira (6th), Shamah Ademba (31)and Constant Wakhura (37) scored the visitors, while Victor Mwendwa scored a consolation goal for the hosts in the 28th minute. Butali were relegated to second position with 17 points from seven matches.

Police captain Victor Wekesa said there is no room for error going forward.

“We lead the standings and we don’t want to be comfortable. We have one match remaining before the first leg ends and we want to keep up the momentum. Our midfield is wanting and we hope to be back better in the second leg as our eyes are fixed on the title," said Wekesa.

The law enforcers will take on Sailors in their last match of the first leg later this month.

Strathmore captain Gibson Webi said they deserved to be punished.

“We have lost two matches in five days and have only ourselves to blame. We have had poor and slow starts in both matches and failed to take our chances. By the time we realize, the match is beyond our reach and we are thrown into panic mode. Most of the players are young and mentally they are not strong to soak up the pressure,” a visibly disappointed Webi offered.

Strathmore last Wednesday lost to Sailors 3-2.

Police picked from where they left on Saturday as barely two minutes into play, Jabali gave the law enforcers the lead.

Oliver Echenje doubled the score for Police in the 8th minute following a fantastic build up as he latched onto Noah Barasa's pass to lead 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Police midfield was exposed as the students sought a way back into the match, but on many occasions were wasteful in their finishing.

Echenje could have made it three for the side coached by Patrick Mugambi in the first few minutes of second quarter, but he shot wide.

Alusa pulled one back for the students in the 25th minute as Police held onto the slim lead going into the breather.

Brian Nyabuto should have leveled the scores for Strathmore, but his efforts were thwarted by returning Police keeper Martin Agesa

Hits and misses were evident for both sides in the remaining minutes of play.

In the women’s Super League, Kenyatta University won against Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural Technology 3-0 at the same venue.